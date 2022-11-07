The news out of China for equities and other risk assets has not been positive:
Earlier:
- Weekend China news - on Saturday health officials confirmed zero COVID still in place
- ICYMI - China denied an end to COVID zero on Saturday. The US dollar is higher on Monday
- Chinese state financial media criticizes rumours of end zero COVID - urges legal response
- Apple has said that COVID restrictions in China are hurting iPhone production
Reopening is coming, but not any time soon:
And, this a few minutes ago:
Chinese stock markets don't care. Hong Kong's Hang Seng opened lower and is surging, up 2% or so!