Not shown below is the interest rate decision from the People's Bank of China today. Around 0115 GMT (9.15 pm US Eastern time) is the Bank's Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) rollover.

There is 200 bn yuan of a maturing MLF expected to be rolled over, if not added to. The current MLF rate is 2.75% and this is expected to be trimmed by 10 bp. This would be the first cut in 10 months.

Another rate cut expected from the People's Bank of China on Thursday. To the 1 year MLF.

The PBOC have already cut rates on two policy instruments this week:

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.

I’ve noted data for New Zealand and Australia with text as the similarity of the little flags can sometimes be confusing.