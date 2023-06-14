Not shown below is the interest rate decision from the People's Bank of China today. Around 0115 GMT (9.15 pm US Eastern time) is the Bank's Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) rollover.

The PBOC have already cut rates on two policy instruments this week:

Economic calendar in Asia 15 June 2023

