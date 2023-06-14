Not shown below is the interest rate decision from the People's Bank of China today. Around 0115 GMT (9.15 pm US Eastern time) is the Bank's Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) rollover.
- There is 200 bn yuan of a maturing MLF expected to be rolled over, if not added to. The current MLF rate is 2.75% and this is expected to be trimmed by 10 bp. This would be the first cut in 10 months.
- Another rate cut expected from the People's Bank of China on Thursday. To the 1 year MLF.
The PBOC have already cut rates on two policy instruments this week:
