The Australian jobs report is here:

Check out that post for why employment can drop and so too the jobless rate.

I'm already seeing analysts dismissing the job losses:

  • labour market remains incredibly tight
  • there are more job vacancies than people unemployed
  • a 48 year low for the unemployment rate is great

And ... they are not wrong. Yeah, it would have been a better report with jobs added but that jobless rate headline is going to be screamed in the headlines. It's a good 'un.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics is making excuses for the report also (again, they are correct). ABS says the fall in hours worked may be due to the combination of school holidays and abscense from work due to both COVID and flu.

AUD /USD down a few tics:

<img src="https://images.forexlive.com/images/aud%20jobs%20report%2018%20August%202022_id_d308354d-9324-4d1f-920f-e22cc51e61bb_original.jpg" alt="aud jobs report 18 August 2022" wrapper-class="media-center__image" data-src="https://images.forexlive.com/images/aud%20jobs%20report%2018%20August%202022_id_d308354d-9324-4d1f-920f-e22cc51e61bb_original.jpg">