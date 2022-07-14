Australian employment report for June 2022.

Employment Change: 88.4K

  • expected +25.0K, prior +60.6K

Unemployment Rate: 3.5%, the lowest ever (since Sep 1974)

  • expected 3.8%, prior 3.9%

Full-Time Employment Change: +52.9K

  • prior was +69.4K

Part-Time Employment Change: +35.5K

  • prior was -8.7K

Participation Rate: 66.8%

  • expected 66.7%, prior was 66.7%

 AUD  popped a few points.

This is a huge result, unemployment to a record low while the participation rate rose.

Earlier in the week I noted an indicator of rapidly rising wages, link here

This result today should set a floor under the next RBA rate hike at 50bps. Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe has been reluctant to say the Board has considered 75bp rate hikes. But +75 will be up for discussion at this coming meeting (August 2). The Bank of Canada surprised with a 100bp rate hike on Wednesday (CAD time), and the Monetary Authority of Singapore surprised with an out of cycle tightening earlier today. Next up, the RBA?

AUD response, adds on a few points:

audusd chart 14 July 2022 22