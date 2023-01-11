Retail Trade, Australia in November 2022.
+1.4% m/m (best m/m since January 2022)
- prior revised to +0.4% (from -0.2%)
+7.7% y/y
- prior was +12.5%
Black Friday sales a strong contributor to the solid November result. There may well be seasonal adjustment issues re this, such sales are still a fairly new phenomenon in Australia and the stats people appear to be still coming to grips with it.
-
Also out from Australia was:
But the focus was:
---
AUD had a pop on the CPI jump, but not a big range at all for the day: