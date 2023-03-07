Australian trade balance data for January 2023, a surplus of AUD 11,688mn

  • expected 12500 mn
  • prior 12237mn

A huge jump in imports. Consumer sentiment might be in the doldrums but there is plenty of spending going on.

---

The focus in Australia today is on the Reserve Bank of Australia meeting.

due at 7.30pm US Eastern time. A 25bp rate hike is widely expected: