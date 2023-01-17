Barclays on where to for the yen on the BoJ statement due today, Wednesday 18 January 2023

BoJ meeting poses further upside risks to the JPY.

If the BoJ decides on further YCC adjustment, we estimate that the Yen could appreciate by as much as 5%

Even if inaction leads to a knee-jerk USD/JPY rally, expectations for revision will likely remain intact and USD/JPY could stay on a downtrend, especially amid broad USD weakness

--

Ahead today is the Bank of Japan policy statement. Due in the 0230 to 0330 GMT time window (2130 - 2230 US ET).

Previews: