A snapshot in the bond market sees that:

10-year Treasury yields are down 4.3 bps to 3.658%

10-year German bund yields are down 8.3 bps to 1.909%

The dip comes as we see Spain consumer price inflation fall with the annual reading dropping back below 7%, with the monthly reading even recording a 0.1% drop. German inflation is also a focus point today and we already saw the country's industrial state record cooler inflation numbers as well here earlier.

This just adds to the many moving parts to start the new week, with markets balancing out China headlines, mixed flows from US trading yesterday, and also month-end focus in the sessions ahead.