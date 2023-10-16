Prior was +1.6%

Inventories -0.1% vs -0.7% prior

Inventory to sales 1.69 vs 1.74 prior (prior revised to 1.70)

Unfilled orders +0.5% vs -1.0% prior

Capacity utilization 80.2% vs 77.6% prior

The jump in capacity utilization was in the transportation equipment category, suggesting there was some rush to build up auto inventories before the strike.

I do want to highlight just how large inventories are compared to pre-covid. Inflation is some of it but they're up almost 50% from 2018 levels. That could be a major drag if/when a recession hits, or even on normalization.