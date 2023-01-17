Canada CPI report
  • Prior was 6.9%
  • CPI m/m -0.6% vs -0.5% expected
  • Prior m/m reading was +0.1%
  • Gasoline prices +3.0% vs +13.7% y/y in prior
  • Gasoline prices -13.1% m/m vs -3.6% prior
  • Food +11.0% vs +11.4% y/y prior
  • Mortgage interest costs +18.0% vs +14.5% prior

Core measures:

  • BOC core y/y 5.4% vs 5.8% prior
  • BOC core m/m +0.3% vs +0.0% prior
  • Median 5.0% vs 5.0% prior
  • Trim 5.3% vs 5.3% prior
  • Common 6.6% vs 6.8% expected

The market was pricing a 71% chance of a 25 bps hike from the BOC this month ahead of the report with the remainder betting on no change in rates. Initially that's little changed but this combined with the weak BOC business outlook survey yesterday should ensure that the central bank is either done already or is one-and-done.

The Canadian dollar is slightly stronger after the data but I think that's more about a very weak Empire survey and a delayed reaction to better oil and gas prices.

CAD