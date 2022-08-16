Canada CPI June 2022
  • Prior was 8.1%
  • CPI m/m +0.1% vs +0.1% expected
  • Prior m/m reading was +0.6% (revised to +0.5%)
  • Excluding gasoline +% y/y vs +% prior
  • Gasoline prices +% vs +6.2% in June
  • Average hourly wages +% vs +5.2% y/y prior
  • Energy prices +% vs +38.8% y/y prior
  • Shelter costs +% vs +7.1% y/y prior
  • Services +% y/y vs +5.2% prior

Core measures:

  • BOC core 6.1% vs 6.2% prior
  • Median 5.0% vs 4.9% prior
  • Trim 5.4% vs 5.5% prior
  • Common 5.5% vs 4.7% expected (4.6% prior, revised to 5.3%)

Canadian housing starts were also released and were at 275.3k annualized compared to 262.1k prior.

Inflation remains high and the market is expecting another 75 bps from the Bank of Canada.