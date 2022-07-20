Canada CPI June 2022
  • Largest increase since 1983
  • Prior was 7.7%
  • CPI m/m +0.7% vs +0.9% expected
  • Prior m/m reading was +1.4%
  • Excluding gasoline +% y/y vs +6.3% prior
  • Gasoline prices +6.2% vs +12.0% in May
  • Average hourly wages +5.2% vs +3.9% y/y prior
  • Energy prices +38.8% vs +34.8% y/y prior
  • Shelter costs +7.1% vs +7.4% y/y prior
  • Services +5.2% y/y vs +5.2%

Core measures:

  • BOC core 6.2% vs 6.1% prior
  • Median 4.9% vs 4.9% prior
  • Trim 5.5% vs 5.4% prior
  • Common 4.6% vs 4.2% expected (3.9% prior)

Canadian PPI data:

  • Producer prices -1.1% m/m vs +1.8% prior
  • Prices +14.3% y/y vs +15.0% prior (revised to 15.7%)
Canada CPI June 2022 components

The Canadian dollar is a bit lower on this report but it comes at the same time as a dip in oil prices. However with gasoline prices down around 10% in July, a negative reading is brewing this month and that could lead the BOC to signal that it sees the finish line. Currently the market is pricing in 3.61% at year end from 2.50% now. That may be too aggressive if  inflation  slows.