The reopening trade, and the propping up of property, continues to provide a tailwind for China.

China stocks higher on the session:

Onshore yuan got a circa 6950 point revaluations at the reference rate setting today:

Weekend news from China:

(Gold catching a, further, bid from that last one)

Saturday was the first day of China's Spring Festival (it goes for 40 days and incorporates the Lunar New Year), travel was up 38.9% y/y, still down 48.6% from 2019-level but nothing to sneeze at (probably the wrong expression to use ;-) )

From HK this morning, Financial Secretary Chan says HK tech start up listings will resume this year.