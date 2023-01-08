China's property sector accounts for around a quarter of the country's economy.
Its been crushed by a debt implosion. Authorities have been implementing supportive polices and these are continuing and intensifying:
Efforts appear to be paying off. Reuters reported over the weekend on research from CRIC that showed property financing is on the up:
- Chinese property companies raised a total of 101.8 billion yuan ($14.9 billion) in December, up 33.4% year on year, driven by more state support for the highly indebted sector, according to market researcher CRIC.
- CRIC surveyed one hundred companies. The figure for the year 2022 was 824 billion yuan, decreasing by 38% year over year, it said.
---
Supportive polices for the sector are boosting Chinese stockmarkets, both mainland and in Hong Kong.
Also out of China over the weekend: