China's property sector accounts for around a quarter of the country's economy.

Its been crushed by a debt implosion. Authorities have been implementing supportive polices and these are continuing and intensifying:

Efforts appear to be paying off. Reuters reported over the weekend on research from CRIC that showed property financing is on the up:

Chinese property companies raised a total of 101.8 billion yuan ($14.9 billion) in December, up 33.4% year on year, driven by more state support for the highly indebted sector, according to market researcher CRIC.

CRIC surveyed one hundred companies. The figure for the year 2022 was 824 billion yuan, decreasing by 38% year over year, it said.

---

Supportive polices for the sector are boosting Chinese stockmarkets, both mainland and in Hong Kong.

Also out of China over the weekend: