Mainland China stock markets playing a bit of catch up of course, and the stimulus news is still coming:
- China's cabinet said it will promote consumption recovery, boost imports to drive economy
- China to extend 3 lending tools for further targeted economic support
- China back from holiday
- Gasoline sales +20% over the Lunar New Year holiday (Sinopec data)
Shanghai Composite is up around 1.3%
Shenzen +2%
CSI300 opened 2% higher to re-enter a bull market (up 20% from lows set in October 2022)
In HK the Hang Seng index is softer, down 0.7%