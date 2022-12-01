The second of the monthly manufacturing PMIs from China, the Caixin / Markit survey.

Earlier this week we had the official PMIs from China's National Bureau of Statistics.

Summary points made in the report commentary ... pretty dire ....

---

Maybe there is some light at the end of the tunnel:

China Official Behind Strict Covid Lockdowns Softens Her Stance

-

Hopefully the leadership listens to the people.