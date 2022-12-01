The second of the monthly manufacturing PMIs from China, the Caixin / Markit survey.
Earlier this week we had the official PMIs from China's National Bureau of Statistics.
Summary points made in the report commentary ... pretty dire ....
- in contractionary territory for the fourth consecutive month
- Both manufacturing supply and demand continued to shrink last month due to the spreading Covid outbreaks and subsequent containment measures
- subindices for output and total new orders remained below 50 for a third and fourth straight month respectively, with output weakening at a faster pace
- Due to Covid controls at home coupled with rising recession risks overseas, the reading for new export orders remained in contraction for the fourth consecutive month
- Employment took a dive ... The related subindex remained in contractionary territory for the eighth month running, and logged its worst performance since February 2020
- The gauges for input and output prices diverged for the second consecutive month. As prices of bulk commodities
Commodities
Commodities are assets that are either naturally grown or occurring in the environment. Most commonly this includes precious metals such as gold, silver, and palladium.Beyond metals, commodities can also focus on agricultural or industrial goods that are central to manufacturing or other sectors. This includes crude oil, copper, wheat, and others.Relative to other assets, commodities are an extremely complex form of investment, with many similarities and differences to existing products.Commodities can be traded on exchanges where investors work as a team to purchase or trade products in an attempt to generate profit from the fluctuation of market prices or because they need that particular product.Additionally, commodities are often traded through the use of exchange-traded-funds (ETFs) to give exposure to investors.How to Trade CommoditiesCommodities trading is not reserved only for institutional traders but also ordinary retail ones as wellNearly all retail brokers carry some offering of commodities, giving investors access to these assets.Investors, just like companies or other investment institutions, are able to make a profit from daily changes in commodity prices. There are several methods that investors can use to trade commodities. Commodities can be traded in futures – these are contracts that direct the purchase or trade of a commodity at a certain price. Futures trading can be particularly risky and is usually reserved for more advanced traders given the complexity of these trades.In addition, commodities can also be traded with options – this means the commodity is purchased or traded at a particular date and price.Commodities are also commonly traded with leverage, not unlike other assets, which can result in large profits or losses due to volatility in markets.
Read this Term like metals and crude oil
Crude Oil
Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, and impact of politics stemming from OPEC. Short for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC operates as an intergovernmental organization of 13 countries, helping set and dictate the global oil market.How to Trade Crude Oil Crude oil is most commonly traded as an exchange-traded fund (ETF) or through other instruments with exposure to it. This includes energy stocks, the USD/CAD, and other investing options. Crude oil itself is traded across a duality of markets, including the West Texas Intermediate Crude (WTI) and Brent crude. Brent is the more relied upon index in recent years, while WTI is more heavily traded across futures trading at the time of writing. Other than geopolitical events or decisions by OPEC, crude oil can move due to a variety of different ways. The most basic is through simple supply and demand, which is affected by global output. Increased industrial output, economic prosperity, and other factors all play a role in crude prices. By extension, recessions, lockdowns, or other stifling factors can also influence crude prices. For example, an oversupply or mitigated demand due to the aforementioned factors would result in lower crude prices. This is due to traders selling crude oil futures or other instruments. Should demand rise or production plateau, traders will bid increasingly on crude, whereby driving prices up.
Read this Term ticked up, input costs rose at a slightly faster pace. Given the weakness in demand, it was difficult for manufacturers to pass on their rising input costs
Maybe there is some light at the end of the tunnel:
China Official Behind Strict Covid Lockdowns Softens Her Stance
-
Hopefully the leadership listens to the people.
