To accelerate vaccination of elderly against Covid

To allow home quarantine for close contacts

Scraps requirement for negative Covid test in most public venues nationwide

Bans movement restrictions in non-high risk zones

Non-high risk zones should not obstruct people flows, production or work

No longer require negative Covid test and health codes for domestic travel

High-risk zones with no new infections for 5 straight days should be released from lockdown in a timely manner

To accurately define high-risk zones by building, units, households (not arbitrarily expand it to residential compounds, communities)

It's another early announcement from China it seems but the measures are more or less in line with what was rumoured earlier here. Chinese stocks are moving higher on the headlines, with the Hang Seng now up over 1.5% while the CSI tourism index is up by more than 3.5% on the day currently.

/COVID-19 Covid-19 Covid-19 or the novel Coronavirus is a pandemic that has yielded wide ranging economic turmoil and volatility across financial markets in 2020. The first cases of Covid-19 were reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019. Since then, the virus has expanded globally, infecting millions worldwide. The virus has been extremely controversial, namely in the United States, which became heavily politicized during the 2020 presidential election. The Covid-19 pandemic is completely unprecedented in modern times, with the most recent example being the influenza outbreak in 1918. Financial markets and global economies were completely unprepared for the scope of the virus, causing massive shutdowns, unemployment, and other hardships in an effort to contain and mitigate the virus. How Has Covid-19 Affected Markets? Virtually every asset has in some way been affected by Covid-19. Early on, financial markets and equities collapsed, with the nadir coming in March 2020 in the United States and Europe. Widespread lockdowns led to an economic standstill, resulting in stimulus packages to help keep domestic economies functioning. The result of this has been a depreciation of currencies such as the US dollar, with the Federal Reserve printing billions of dollars to pare economic losses. Forex markets have since experienced historic levels of volatility, leading some to classify the Covid-19 pandemic as a Black Swan event. Financial markets have for the most part rebounded in 2020 at the time of writing, though many headwinds remain in terms of economic recovery. Presently, unemployment rates and other indicators remain problematic, and when coupled with rising rates of infection, portend additional monetary policy action or stimulus in both Europe and the US. At the time of writing there is no vaccine for Covid-19 though several companies such as Pfizer and Moderna are close to producing a viable vaccine. Covid-19 or the novel Coronavirus is a pandemic that has yielded wide ranging economic turmoil and volatility across financial markets in 2020. The first cases of Covid-19 were reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019. Since then, the virus has expanded globally, infecting millions worldwide. The virus has been extremely controversial, namely in the United States, which became heavily politicized during the 2020 presidential election. The Covid-19 pandemic is completely unprecedented in modern times, with the most recent example being the influenza outbreak in 1918. Financial markets and global economies were completely unprepared for the scope of the virus, causing massive shutdowns, unemployment, and other hardships in an effort to contain and mitigate the virus. How Has Covid-19 Affected Markets? Virtually every asset has in some way been affected by Covid-19. Early on, financial markets and equities collapsed, with the nadir coming in March 2020 in the United States and Europe. Widespread lockdowns led to an economic standstill, resulting in stimulus packages to help keep domestic economies functioning. The result of this has been a depreciation of currencies such as the US dollar, with the Federal Reserve printing billions of dollars to pare economic losses. Forex markets have since experienced historic levels of volatility, leading some to classify the Covid-19 pandemic as a Black Swan event. Financial markets have for the most part rebounded in 2020 at the time of writing, though many headwinds remain in terms of economic recovery. Presently, unemployment rates and other indicators remain problematic, and when coupled with rising rates of infection, portend additional monetary policy action or stimulus in both Europe and the US. At the time of writing there is no vaccine for Covid-19 though several companies such as Pfizer and Moderna are close to producing a viable vaccine. Read this Term