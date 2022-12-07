  • To accelerate vaccination of elderly against Covid
  • To allow home quarantine for close contacts
  • Scraps requirement for negative Covid test in most public venues nationwide
  • Bans movement restrictions in non-high risk zones
  • Non-high risk zones should not obstruct people flows, production or work
  • No longer require negative Covid test and health codes for domestic travel
  • High-risk zones with no new infections for 5 straight days should be released from lockdown in a timely manner
  • To accurately define high-risk zones by building, units, households (not arbitrarily expand it to residential compounds, communities)

It's another early announcement from China it seems but the measures are more or less in line with what was rumoured earlier here. Chinese stocks are moving higher on the headlines, with the Hang Seng now up over 1.5% while the CSI tourism index is up by more than 3.5% on the day currently.

/COVID-19