I posted earlier on Premier Li Qiang's remarks over the weekend at the China Development Forum:

Finance Minister Lan Foan also spoke at the forum on Sunday:

China will allocate more fiscal resources to ensure employment, and other aspects of livelihhods

Chinese government is still "confident and capable of achieving full-year economic development goals".

will make support for scientific and technological innovation and development in manufacturing a priority

Supportive comments will give at least some support to China-proxy trades, at the margin. These are not game changers though.

Chinese Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping is China's leader