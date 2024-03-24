I posted earlier on Premier Li Qiang's remarks over the weekend at the China Development Forum:
Finance Minister Lan Foan also spoke at the forum on Sunday:
- China will allocate more fiscal resources to ensure employment, and other aspects of livelihhods
- Chinese government is still "confident and capable of achieving full-year economic development goals".
- will make support for scientific and technological innovation and development in manufacturing a priority
Supportive comments will give at least some support to China-proxy trades, at the margin. These are not game changers though.
Chinese Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping is China's leader