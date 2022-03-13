Background to this is here:
UK media reports that Russia has requested military assistance from China re Ukraine war
Weekend "hope" news - Ukraine says talks with Russia could yield results in days
Chinese embassy in US comments on Russia has asked China for military assistance
- "I've never heard of that" says a spokesman for the embassy.
This makes more sense. The comments from the embassy earlier on the matter shed no light at all on the issues and were indicative they didn't have a clue about what was going on. Honesty is the best policy!