Background to this is here:

And counters some of the weekend optimistic reports, eg.:

Earlier from the Washington embassy:

Now the embassy adds when asked on the Russia asking for help report:

"I've never heard of that" says a spokesman for the embassy.

This makes more sense. The comments from the embassy earlier on the matter shed no light at all on the issues and were indicative they didn't have a clue about what was going on. Honesty is the best policy!