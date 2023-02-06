US military shot down the Chinese spy balloon on Sunday.

This from Friday ICYMI:

Canada’s Department of National Defence on China spy balloon - monitoring a 2nd incident

Chinese shares are being slammed lower at the open.

CSI300 opening around 0.9% lower

Shanghai Compisite opening -0.6%

Hong Kong Hang Seng down more than 2%

HK tech index down more than 3%

Also weighing, of course, if the blockbuster US jobs report on Friday:

Japan is escaping the carnage, the Nikkei is +0.9%. On the dove-in-waiting news. Speculation regarding BOJ BOJ The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is the central bank of Japan. It was established in 1882 and is headquartered in Tokyo.The BOJ's main responsibilities include issuing and managing the country's currency, implementing monetary policy, and ensuring the stability of the financial system. It also acts as a lender of last resort to banks during times of financial crisis. The BOJ sets the interest rate of the country and sets an inflation target, aiming to achieve 2% inflation.The BoO has a long history, with The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is the central bank of Japan. It was established in 1882 and is headquartered in Tokyo.The BOJ's main responsibilities include issuing and managing the country's currency, implementing monetary policy, and ensuring the stability of the financial system. It also acts as a lender of last resort to banks during times of financial crisis. The BOJ sets the interest rate of the country and sets an inflation target, aiming to achieve 2% inflation.The BoO has a long history, with Read this Term Dep Gov Amamiya being approached to become the new gov. once Kuroda's term expires on April 8:

---

HK's Hang Seng: