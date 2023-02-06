US military shot down the Chinese spy balloon on Sunday.

This from Friday ICYMI:

Canada’s Department of National Defence on China spy balloon - monitoring a 2nd incident

Chinese shares are being slammed lower at the open.

  • CSI300 opening around 0.9% lower
  • Shanghai Compisite opening -0.6%
  • Hong Kong Hang Seng down more than 2%
  • HK tech index down more than 3%

Also weighing, of course, if the blockbuster US jobs report on Friday:

Japan is escaping the carnage, the Nikkei is +0.9%. On the dove-in-waiting news. Speculation regarding BOJ Dep Gov Amamiya being approached to become the new gov. once Kuroda's term expires on April 8:

HK's Hang Seng:

hang seng Hong Kong 06 February 2023