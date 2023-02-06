US military shot down the Chinese spy balloon on Sunday.
This from Friday ICYMI:
Canada’s Department of National Defence on China spy balloon - monitoring a 2nd incident
Chinese shares are being slammed lower at the open.
- CSI300 opening around 0.9% lower
- Shanghai Compisite opening -0.6%
- Hong Kong Hang Seng down more than 2%
- HK tech index down more than 3%
Also weighing, of course, if the blockbuster US jobs report on Friday:
Japan is escaping the carnage, the Nikkei is +0.9%. On the dove-in-waiting news. Speculation regarding BOJ Dep Gov Amamiya being approached to become the new gov. once Kuroda's term expires on April 8:
- The Nikkei carried the report
- USD/JPY above 132 in early Monday Asia trade, 06 February 2023 - chart
- Japan finance minister Suzuki says he hasn't heard anything on BOJ Gov nominations yet
---
HK's Hang Seng: