The report will be published during Europe/US time today. I don't have an exact time.

The OECD bill it as:

The OECD will publish its latest Economic Outlook, containing analysis and projections for the world economy, OECD member countries, G20 countries and key partners

What they really mean is they'll be sounding the alarm bells, again, on inflation rocketing higher right around the globe. And keeping interest rate hikes ahead on the radar. The European Central Bank meet Thursday. Most analysts expect a bit of a placeholder meeting ahead of aggressive hikes beginning in July. Ee'll see.