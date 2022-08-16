The dollar is leading gains now to start the session as we are seeing it gain to stretch out the narrow ranges so far on the day. EUR/USD is down 0.2% to 1.0140, though still stuck within a 30 pips range on the day. There are large expiries at 1.0150 that could be a bit of a magnet but as highlighted here, they hold little technical significance. The 1.0100 level is still the key support to be mindful about in the short-term before a trip back to parity.

Meanwhile, GBP/USD is down 0.3% to 1.2020 and is looking poised for a retest of support at 1.2000 next:

The dollar is also seeing gains against the commodity currencies with USD/CAD keeping above 1.2900 and eyeing the resistance region around 1.2945-50 next. Then, AUD/USD is down 0.4% to test waters below 0.7000 currently:

A firm break below the figure level will keep sellers more poised to retest downside support from the 61.8 Fib retracement level at 0.6962 next.