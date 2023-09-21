It's a very active agenda ahead, with most focus on the Bank of Japan statement. There is never a scheduled time for the release of the Bank's statement. Its likely to be sometime in the 0230 to 0330 (GMT) time window (10.30 to 11.30 pm US Eastern time).
Expectations of any change in policy from the Bank are low. We had a few minor surprises this week from central banks already, from a hawkish hold, higher for longer FOMC, to the BoE flipping to on hold in light of the better inflation data, and a surprise decision from the Swiss National Bank.
Its probably too much to expect anything unusual from the Bank of Japan but I won't be assuming anything. The inflation data due beforehand will show 18 months of above target CPI for the core reading, but so far the Bank have insisted this is transitory. And have thus said maintaining ultra-easy policy is essential. Some cracks have begun to show in this insistence, so surely its only a matter of time (but how long?) until the Bank waters down its policy.
Earlier BOJ previews:
