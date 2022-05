And back the other way we go. If anything else, this still suggests that the overall mood in equities is rather unsettled - even if US stocks may avoid an eighth straight weekly drop this week. A look across the board:

Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.3%

UK FTSE flat

France CAC 40 +0.3%

S&P 500 futures -0.1%

Nasdaq futures -0.5%

Dow futures flat

That compares with the earlier move here.