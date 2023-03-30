- Eurostoxx +0.7%
- Germany DAX +0.7%
- France CAC 40 +0.7%
- UK FTSE +0.2%
- Spain IBEX +1.0%
The lower-than-expected Spanish inflation here is helping with the mood but do be reminded that it comes with a very important caveat. The drop in headline annual inflation is largely to do with base effects coming into play, considering the spike in oil prices last year as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. As such, we are seeing an adjustment to the annual figures. If you look at core annual inflation
Read this Term, it is still very high i.e. 7.5% in March, as opposed to 7.6% in February.