US inflation data for April is due on Wednesday, 10 May 2023 at 1230 GMT, 0830 US Eastern time:

Goldman Sachs:

“The cooler the data the better for stocks right now,”

“Pain trade for fast money community would be cyclicals outperformance on a hot print.”

CPI around or below the 5% consensus could spark an equity rally, with the S&P 500 rising at least 0.5%

a surprisingly strong reading would send stocks sharply lower, S&P 500 could drop at least 2% on a reading above 5.9%

GS comments come via a Bloomberg report, gated