US inflation data for April is due on Wednesday, 10 May 2023 at 1230 GMT, 0830 US Eastern time:
- US CPI data due Wednesday - preview: Fed officials will likely be cautious
- Preview: US CPI to be released tomorrow. What to expect?
Goldman Sachs:
- “The cooler the data the better for stocks right now,”
- “Pain trade for fast money community would be cyclicals outperformance on a hot print.”
- CPI around or below the 5% consensus could spark an equity rally, with the S&P 500 rising at least 0.5%
- a surprisingly strong reading would send stocks sharply lower, S&P 500 could drop at least 2% on a reading above 5.9%
GS comments come via a Bloomberg report, gated