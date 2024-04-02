Via a Goldman Sachs note issued on Tuesday following better factory orders data and in line job openings.
GS comments:
BOTTOM LINE:
- Factory orders increased by 1.4% in February, above expectations, while growth in January was revised down slightly
- Job openings increased were little changed at 8,756k in February, broadly in line with expectations. Job openings have remained stable in recent months.
- After incorporating today's JOLTS data. our jobs-workers gap based on the JOLTS, Indeed, and LinkUp measures of job openings stands at 2.0mn in March.
GS note further that the Factory orders +1.4% m/m result was above their expected +0.7%
- And on JOLTS job openings 8,756k for February vs. their estimate at 8,650k
