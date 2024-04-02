Via a Goldman Sachs note issued on Tuesday following better factory orders data and in line job openings.

GS comments:

BOTTOM LINE:

Factory orders increased by 1.4% in February, above expectations, while growth in January was revised down slightly

Job openings increased were little changed at 8,756k in February, broadly in line with expectations. Job openings have remained stable in recent months.

After incorporating today's JOLTS data. our jobs-workers gap based on the JOLTS, Indeed, and LinkUp measures of job openings stands at 2.0mn in March.

GS note further that the Factory orders +1.4% m/m result was above their expected +0.7%

And on JOLTS job openings 8,756k for February vs. their estimate at 8,650k

