Prior was -3.6% (revised to -3.8%)

Factory orders ex transportation +1.1% vs -0.8% prior

Prior ex transport -0.8% (revised to -0.6%)

Shipments +1.4%

Full report

Revisions to durable goods orders

February durable goods +1.3% versus a +1.4% preliminary. Prior month -6.9%

Durable goods ex transportation +0.3% versus +0.5% preliminary

Durable goods non-defense capital goods ex-air +0.7% versus +0.7% preliminary

This is a solid report but it's overshadowed by JOLTS.