Earlier this year concerns were raised over China's new law against espionage that tightens state control over a wider swath of data and digital activities.

As posted back then:

“The business community necessarily needs information,” said Lester Ross, a Beijing-based lawyer and chair of the policy committee at the American Chamber of Commerce in China. “There is therefore a risk that people will be unable on behalf of their companies to gather sufficient information for fear of being branded an espionage agent.”

That concern has played out in reluctance to further invest in China. Indeed head of VW in China has specifically addressed Premier Li Qiang.

said that the carmaker needed clarity on cross-border data transfers in a meeting with the country's Premier Li Qiang

"As a globalized industry, the transformation of the automotive sector highly depends on international exchange of personnel, data and knowledge. We therefore need more clarity on cross-border data transfers," the VW exec said, according to a copy of the speech held at a World Economic Forum meeting in Tianjin.

Info comes via Reuters, link for more.