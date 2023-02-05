Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda will testify before the Japanese Diet today from 10.50am Tokyo time.

ICYMI there has been speculation regarding one of his deputies being approached to become the new gov. once Kuroda's term expires on April 8:

Kuroda and Amamiya.

USD/JPY, meanwhile, has dipped towards 131.50 from highs around a hunger points higher earlier on Monday morning in pre-Tokyo trade.