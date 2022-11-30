At 0145 GMT is the second of the monthly manufacturing PMIs from China, the Caixin / Markit survey. Earlier this week we had the official PMIs from China's National Bureau of Statistics. The privately surveyed, and thus unofficial, PMIs from Markit/Caixin is a different survey. There is a greater representation of large and SEO firms in the official PMIs than in the Caixin / Markit PMI.

From the NBS survey:

The official NBS manufacturing PMI was ugly, I suspect today's will confirm the poor results are not only in large and SEOs./

