The calendar is shown below in snapshot. The data from China is listed at 0200 GMT but do note this is an approximate time only. The time of publication is quite variable.

The Minutes from the Bank of Japan are for the March meeting. Minutes are preceded, many weeks in advance, by the 'Summary' of the meeting. That can be found here:

The April meeting was much more interesting (The Bank of Japan does say it'll be conducting fixed-rate operations every day). The 'summary' for that will be out later this week (the 12th) and the minutes ... wait for it ... on June 22.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar.

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result.

The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is what is the consensus median expected.