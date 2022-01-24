The numbers expected and previously ...
Headline
-
expected 0.1.0% q/q, prior 0.8%
For the y/y,
-
expected 3.2%, prior 3.0%
Core inflation:
Trimmed mean
-
expected 0.7 % q/q, prior 0.7%
-
expected 2.4% y/y, prior 2.1%
Weighted median
-
expected 0.7% q/q, prior 0.7%
-
expected 2.3% y/y, prior 2.1%
Trimmed mean graph via the ForexLive Eco Calendar: