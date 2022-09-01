Justin had the news yesterday, a reminder ICYMI.
ICYMI: China's Chengdu and its 21 million population enters lockdown
- Chengdu is the largest city to enter lockdown since Shanghai earlier this year
BTW, the warning signs were, and still are, staring us in the face:
- Rising COVID cases in China economic hubs, "the threat of damaging lockdowns is growing"
- "For now, the resulting disruption appears modest, but the threat of damaging lockdowns is growing," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics.