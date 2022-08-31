(ICYMI:

Capital Economics wrote on the Chinese PMI results for August yesterday, and as part of the commentary was this:

According to Capital Economics, 41 cities, responsible for 32% of China's GDP, are currently in the midst of outbreaks — the highest number since April.



"For now, the resulting disruption appears modest, but the threat of damaging lockdowns is growing," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics.



"And even if they are avoided, we expect growth to remain subdued going forward."

That 32% is a concerning number. Damage to the Chinese economy is damage to the global economy. Something to keep an eye on.

