Officials are gathering at Jackson Hole for the annual Fed symposium. The schedule is expected at 6 pm ET, or just after. That is 0000 GMT. It used to be published earlier but has been progressively pushed back to the point where it's now published almost as the event begins.

We've already heard from KC Fed President George who said it's too soon to say what's expected in September. The market is pricing in a 60% chance of 75 bps and 40% chance of 50 bps.

Economic data will go a long way towards determining what comes. Today's slate includes weekly initial jobless claims and the second reading on Q2 GDP. The second reading, known as the preliminiary reading, is subject to larger revisions, though the consensus is for a small improvement to -0.8% from -0.9% q/q annualized. Canadian wage data for June is also due.

Later we get weekly natural gas storage and the KC Fed but will mostly be watching for early interviews from Jackson Hole.

S&P 500 futures are up 22 points.