Japan chief cabinet secretary Matsuno with further (very weak) verbal intervention directed at the falling yen.

  • Closely watching FX moves with a strong sense of urgency
  • no comment on daily FX moves

Yesterday USD/ JPY leapt above its previous 145.80/90 high where the Bank of Japan intervened.

usdyen 13 October 2022

