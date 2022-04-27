Preliminary Industrial Production data from Japan for March 2022.

+0.3% m/m

  • expected 0.5%, prior 2.0%

-1.7% y/y

  • prior 0.5%

Industrial Production forecast 1m ahead (i.e. April) +5.8% m/m

Industrial Production forecast 2m ahead (May) -0.8%

Yen is barely responsive. Focus is on the Bank of Japan later in the session:

kuroda meme 2

Industrial Production data is released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry