Preliminary Industrial Production data from Japan for March 2022.
+0.3% m/m
- expected 0.5%, prior 2.0%
-1.7% y/y
- prior 0.5%
Industrial Production forecast 1m ahead (i.e. April) +5.8% m/m
Industrial Production forecast 2m ahead (May) -0.8%
Yen is barely responsive. Focus is on the Bank of Japan later in the session:
- BoA on the yen heading into the Bank of Japan decision Thursday 28 April 2022
- The Bank of Japan policy meeting is today - here is every preview of it
- Bank of Japan meet - expected to upgrade their inflation forecasts
- The Bank of Japan is expected to keep policy settings unchanged
- Renewed yen weakness raises the intervention question again
Industrial Production data is released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry