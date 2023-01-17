This data is released by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).
- measures the total value of services purchased by Japanese businesses over the month
The focus is on the Bank of Japan's policy decision that'll be handed down tomorrow:
- Ahead of its monetary policy meeting beginning on Tuesday the BOJ to buy JGBs today
- TD say still plenty of room for yen gains, see as low as 120 by the end of March
- Bank of Japan preview - "may be on the verge of its biggest policy change in decades"
- The hyenas are circling the Bank of Japan
- 10-year JGB yields still pushing the limit for now
- The risks are skewed towards disappointment for yen bulls this week
The BOJ was active in the JGB market again today:
From today's wrap:
USD/JPY rose with the BOJ JGB buying, from lows circa 128.25 it hit highs above 129.00. Overnight implied volatility ahead of tomorrow’s meeting has hit a six-year high of 51%. Volatility is assured into and after the BOJ statement.