This data is released by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

  • measures the total value of services purchased by Japanese businesses over the month

The focus is on the Bank of Japan's policy decision that'll be handed down tomorrow:

Previews:

The BOJ was active in the JGB market again today:

From today's wrap:

USD/JPY rose with the BOJ JGB buying, from lows circa 128.25 it hit highs above 129.00. Overnight implied volatility ahead of tomorrow’s meeting has hit a six-year high of 51%. Volatility is assured into and after the BOJ statement.

usdyen wrap 17 January 2023