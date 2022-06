Sounds like the dude is studying for his economics 101 test. Yes, paying for goods coming from overseas with a weaker currency will impact the local price higher (other things being equal). This has always been a key principle to bear in mind when energy prices are rising and the yen is falling.

prices of food, excluding volatile fresh food, rose in May at fastest y/y rate since March of 2015

Japan data from earlier is here: