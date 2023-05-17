Japan's economy minister Goto on the data earlier and its implications:

need to carefully watch the impact of price rises on consumers

Future economic growth will be moderate thanks to rising salaries, better attitudes, and a healthy hunger for company investment.

To assure the end of deflation and private demand-led sustainable growth, the government must promote the understanding that the economy won't return to deflation.

For the first time in three and a half years, Japan's nominal GDP surpasses the previous peak, reaching a record-high 570.1 trillion yen.

Consideration must be given to global economic risks.

In order to maintain the positive feedback loop between wages and prices, the government plans to maintain strong economic developments.

