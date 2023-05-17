Japan's economy minister Goto on the data earlier and its implications:
- need to carefully watch the impact of price rises on consumers
- Future economic growth will be moderate thanks to rising salaries, better attitudes, and a healthy hunger for company investment.
- To assure the end of deflation and private demand-led sustainable growth, the government must promote the understanding that the economy won't return to deflation.
- For the first time in three and a half years, Japan's nominal GDP surpasses the previous peak, reaching a record-high 570.1 trillion yen.
- Consideration must be given to global economic risks.
- In order to maintain the positive feedback loop between wages and prices, the government plans to maintain strong economic developments.
Data is here ICYMI:
Also from earlier: