AFP is now reporting the awful news that ex Japanese Prime Minister has been assassinated.

He is showing no vital signs according to the AFP report.

Abe was killed while giving a campaign speech ahead of the Japanese election this weekend.

Earlier, in order of posts of this horrible event:

Abe was Prime Minister of Japan from 2006 to 2007, and again from 2012 to 2020. Abe resigned in 2020 due to ill health.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition has maintained their majority in the 245-member upper h

 jpy 