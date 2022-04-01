What Key events and releases will be on the schedule next week?

Monday, April 4

  • Spanish employment statistics, 3 AM ET/0700 GMT. Forecast 15.3K vs -11.4K last week
  • BOE Bailey speaks. 5:05 AM ET/0905 GMT
  • US factory orders, 10 AM ET/1400 GMT. Estimate -0.5% versus 1.4%
  • Bank of Canada business outlook survey. 10:30 AM ET/1430 GMT

Tuesday, April 5

  • Reserve Bank of Australia interest rate decision. Estimate unchanged at 0.10%. Focus will be on the expectations for future rate hikes. Most economists expect a rate hikes to begin in the 2nd half of the year. See post here.
  • US trade balance, 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT. -88.5 billion versus -89.7 billion last month
  • US ISM services PMI, 10 AM ET/1400 GMT. Estimate 50.6 versus 56.5
  • FOMC Brainard speaks at 11:05 AM ET.
  • FOMCWilliams speaking. 2 PM ET/1800 GMT

Wednesday, April 6

  • German factory orders, 2 AM ET/0 600 GMT. Estimate -0.2% versus 1.8% last month
  • Canada Ivey PMI data. 10 AM ET/1400 GMT. Estimate 60.3 versus 60.6 last month
  • Weekly crude oil inventory data. 10:30 AM ET
  • FOMC meeting minutes. Fed hikes rates for the first time by 0.25% and raised the estimate for end of year 2022 target rate to 1.9%

Thursday, April 7

  • US unemployment claims, 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT. Estimate 201K versus 202K last week
  • FOMC's Bullard speaks. 9 AM ET/1300 GMT

Friday, April 8

  • Japan consumer confidence.1 AM ET. Estimate 36.9 versus 35.3 last month
  • Canada employment change. 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT. Estimate 65.5K versus 336.6K last month. Unemployment rate 5.4% versus 5.5%