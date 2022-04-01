What Key events and releases will be on the schedule next week?
Monday, April 4
- Spanish employment statistics, 3 AM ET/0700 GMT. Forecast 15.3K vs -11.4K last week
- BOE Bailey speaks. 5:05 AM ET/0905 GMT
- US factory orders, 10 AM ET/1400 GMT. Estimate -0.5% versus 1.4%
- Bank of Canada business outlook survey. 10:30 AM ET/1430 GMT
Tuesday, April 5
- Reserve Bank of Australia interest rate decision. Estimate unchanged at 0.10%. Focus will be on the expectations for future rate hikes. Most economists expect a rate hikes to begin in the 2nd half of the year. See post here.
- US trade balance, 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT. -88.5 billion versus -89.7 billion last month
- US ISM services PMI, 10 AM ET/1400 GMT. Estimate 50.6 versus 56.5
- FOMC Brainard speaks at 11:05 AM ET.
- FOMCWilliams speaking. 2 PM ET/1800 GMT
Wednesday, April 6
- German factory orders, 2 AM ET/0 600 GMT. Estimate -0.2% versus 1.8% last month
- Canada Ivey PMI data. 10 AM ET/1400 GMT. Estimate 60.3 versus 60.6 last month
- Weekly crude oil inventory data. 10:30 AM ET
- FOMC meeting minutes. Fed hikes rates for the first time by 0.25% and raised the estimate for end of year 2022 target rate to 1.9%
Thursday, April 7
- US unemployment claims, 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT. Estimate 201K versus 202K last week
- FOMC's Bullard speaks. 9 AM ET/1300 GMT
Friday, April 8
- Japan consumer confidence.1 AM ET. Estimate 36.9 versus 35.3 last month
- Canada employment change. 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT. Estimate 65.5K versus 336.6K last month. Unemployment rate 5.4% versus 5.5%