- It is positive that Biden shows willingness to talk
- It would be even better if Biden urged Ukrainian people to stop shooting each other
- Denies any involvement of cyberattacks on Ukraine
And so the back and forth rhetoric continues to play out. In case you missed the headlines from earlier today:
- Russia announces end of military drills in Crimea, shows troops leaving
- UK defence minister says have not seen any evidence of Russian withdrawal
- Belarus says no Russian soldiers, military equipment will stay after joint drills
- NATO says Russian forces always move back and forth, movement doesn't confirm withdrawal