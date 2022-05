That is very much expected given that all the focus this week is on the FOMC meeting coming up later.

The ranges for most dollar pairs are relatively narrow and that says a lot about the mood right now. Traders are more pensive and don't really have much of any appetite to commit to anything before the Fed announces their decision.

EUR/USD is hanging in a 26 pips range while USD/JPY is stuck in a measly 15 pips range. *yawns in inflation*