Dollar pairs are keeping within 0.1% change on the day and that exemplifies the notion that the dollar selloff is running into a checkpoint for the time being. At this point, the technicals indicate the greenback is starting to show some mettle so there is that to consider. Meanwhile, Fedspeak will also be one to watch before the weekend comes along. I posted some charts earlier here to capture the above sentiment.

