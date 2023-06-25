On a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online. Prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.
Rates guide:
- EUR/USD 1.0909
- USD/JPY 143.49
- GBP/USD 1.2709
- USD/CHF 0.8965
- USD/CAD 1.3183
- AUD/USD 0.6682
- NZD/USD 0.6142
Weekend news ICYMI, the coup in Russia that wasn't. Read from the bottom up for the chronology
Prigozhin to leave for Belarus, case against him to be dropped
Prigozhin says convoys returning to bases
Holiday travel in China slumps, Korean airlines cut China flights on lower demand, tension
A full-scale mutiny is under way in Russia
Russia accuses Wagner boss of armed mutiny. Tanks in the streets in Moscow
Yevgeny Prigozhin