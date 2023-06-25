On a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online. Prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.

Rates guide:

EUR/USD 1.0909

USD/JPY 143.49

GBP/USD 1.2709

USD/CHF 0.8965

USD/CAD 1.3183

AUD/USD 0.6682

NZD/USD 0.6142

Weekend news ICYMI, the coup in Russia that wasn't. Read from the bottom up for the chronology

Yevgeny Prigozhin