On a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online. Prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.

Rates guide:

  • EUR/USD 1.0909

  • USD/JPY 143.49

  • GBP/USD 1.2709

  • USD/CHF 0.8965

  • USD/CAD 1.3183

  • AUD/USD 0.6682

  • NZD/USD 0.6142

Weekend news ICYMI, the coup in Russia that wasn't. Read from the bottom up for the chronology

Yevgeny Prigozhin

