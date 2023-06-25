On a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online. Prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.
Rates guide:
EUR/USD 1.0909
USD/JPY 143.49
GBP/USD 1.2709
USD/CHF 0.8965
USD/CAD 1.3183
AUD/USD 0.6682
NZD/USD 0.6142
Weekend news ICYMI, the coup in Russia that wasn't. Read from the bottom up for the chronology
Prigozhin to leave for Belarus, case against him to be dropped
Holiday travel in China slumps, Korean airlines cut China flights on lower demand, tension
Russia accuses Wagner boss of armed mutiny. Tanks in the streets in Moscow
Yevgeny Prigozhin