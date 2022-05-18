Goldman Sachs have been vocal on recession this week:
- Goldman Sachs' Blankfein says firms should be prepared for a recession.
- More on Goldman Sachs cutting its forecast for the S&P500
- Goldman Sachs says a recession would cast doubt on a strong USD
And, they haven't let up. This from an equity strategy note. GS says "the seemingly narrow path to a soft landing has led market participants and company managements to begin weighing the odds of a recession":,
GS says firms are preparing "for any challenges that a period of flat or contracting growth may bring for corporate earnings"