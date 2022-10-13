Last week the US banned Chinese companies from buying advanced chip-making equipment or employing American citizens without a licence.
The impacts are mounting, these from earlier:
- ICYMI - Chip gear-maker ASML tells US employees to stop working with customers in China
- US chip-equipment suppliers pulling staff out from China’s leading memory-chip maker
This from Reuters:
- Chip-making technology supplier Applied Materials Inc said on Wednesday export restrictions to China would result in a $250 million-$550 million loss in net sales in the quarter ending Oct. 30, with a similar impact expected in the following three months.